Mint Explainer | Why the UPI merchant fee debate is back in focus

UPI’s zero-fee model is back in focus as payment firms push for a limited merchant discount rate (MDR) on large transactions rather than across the board. Payment firms say costs are rising even as merchant acquisition slows and government incentives remain patchy, reviving the case for charging a small set of large merchants while keeping low-ticket payments free.
UPI processed 22.72 billion transactions worth ₹28.92 trillion in June, averaging 757 million transactions per day. This scale has revived questions about who pays to keep the system running. Mint explains
Why the industry wants MDR on UPI
MDR is the fee paid on a digital payment by the merchant’s side to the bank and other payment players that move the money from the customer’s account to the merchant’s account. In a typical UPI transaction, the acquiring bank handles the merchant side, the issuer bank handles the customer side, and payment service providers onboard users and apps.