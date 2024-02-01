 ‘Paytm app, NCMC card will work’: Paytm issues clarification for users after RBI crackdown; check details | Mint
'Paytm app, NCMC card will work': Paytm issues clarification for users after RBI crackdown; check details
‘Paytm app, NCMC card will work’: Paytm issues clarification for users after RBI crackdown; check details

‘’You can continue using the existing balances on your NCMC Cards. We started our journey of working with other banks over the last two years, which we will now accelerate'', said Paytm

Signage for Paytm is displayed at the One97 Communications Ltd. headquarters in Noida. Photographer: Kuni Takahashi/BloombergPremium
Fintech major Paytm issues clarification for users for its ongoing services today, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday issued restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank. The RBI ordered Paytm Payments Bank to not onboard new customers and also not to undertake further deposits or credit transactions after February 29 this year.

According to RBI's order, no further deposits or credit transactions or top ups will be allowed in any customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags, NCMC cards, etc. after February 29, 2024, other than any interest, cashbacks, or refunds which may be credited anytime.

However, the fintech app has issued clarifications for customers in a series of posts on social media platform ‘X’. Here's what Paytm says after RBI announced restrictions:

--Customers can continue using the existing balances on your NCMC Cards. ‘’We started our journey of working with other banks over the last two years, which we will now accelerate. We are working on effective solutions to ensure a seamless customer experience and will keep you updated,'' said Paytm.

‘’Your Paytm POS and Soundbox services remain unaffected and we will continue to onboard new offline merchants.

 

Published: 01 Feb 2024, 02:11 PM IST
