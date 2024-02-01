‘Paytm app, NCMC card will work’: Paytm issues clarification for users after RBI crackdown; check details
‘’You can continue using the existing balances on your NCMC Cards. We started our journey of working with other banks over the last two years, which we will now accelerate'', said Paytm
Fintech major Paytm issues clarification for users for its ongoing services today, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday issued restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank. The RBI ordered Paytm Payments Bank to not onboard new customers and also not to undertake further deposits or credit transactions after February 29 this year.