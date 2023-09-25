Perdue and Tyson Under Federal Investigation Over Child Labor

The Labor Department said it is investigating plants operated by poultry giants Perdue Farms and Tyson Foods following a report that some of the companies’ contractors employed migrant children to clean meat-processing plants.

The New York Times magazine last week published an article that said migrant children were working overnight shifts at some of the companies’ plants.

Perdue and Tyson said they would cooperate with any federal investigation. The companies said they didn’t know that children were working in their plants, which outsource cleaning to sanitation firms.

The Labor Department confirmed that it is investigating a Tyson plant and a separate Perdue plant, both in Virginia. The agency could try to hold these companies liable for the labor practices of their contractors.

“There is quite a lot of precedent" for holding companies accountable for their contractors’ labor violations under a principle called joint employment, said David Weil, the former administrator of the Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division in the Obama administration. In that role, Weil pushed for greater oversight and enforcement of laws related to employers outsourcing work to third parties.

Perdue hasn’t been notified of an investigation but plans to comply with any government inquiries, a company spokesperson said.

Perdue has longstanding policies in place to prevent minors from working hazardous jobs in violation of the law. “We hold our suppliers to the same high standards," the company said, adding that it is auditing its child-labor prevention and protection processes as well as those of its contractors.

Tyson representatives didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The Labor Department in late 2022 said it found dozens of minors were illegally employed by Packers Sanitation Services, which provides contract sanitation services, to clean meat-processing plants in Minnesota and Nebraska. The agency said its investigation found several children suffered chemical burns and other injuries. That investigation involved plants owned by JBS USA Holdings and Turkey Valley Farms.

The contractor said at the time that it prohibits the employment of anyone younger than 18 years old and that it had successfully completed multiple audits with the Labor Department that found no issues.

JBS said at the time it worked with a third-party to audit sanitation providers at its facilities after it was made aware of the allegations, and that it has no tolerance for child labor, discrimination or unsafe working conditions. Turkey Valley said it expects contractors to foster a safe work environment and adhere to federal and state labor laws, and that the company was conducting an internal review.

Debbie Berkowitz, a former senior policy adviser at the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, said the only way to stop child labor at the plants is to hold the big meat and poultry companies accountable.

“These are really dangerous jobs and it’s really hard to get workers and they have incredibly high turnover at all these plants, but this would end easily if there was some kind of financial consequence," said Berkowitz, who is now a fellow at a Georgetown University program.

The New York Times magazine article focused on a 14-year-old boy from Guatemala who went to work at a Perdue plant in Virginia. While cleaning machines during one overnight shift, the boy was gravely injured after his arm got caught in a conveyor belt, the article said.

