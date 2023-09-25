Perdue and Tyson Under Federal Investigation Over Child Labor
SummaryThe U.S. Labor Department probe follows a report that the poultry suppliers used contractors that employed migrant children as young as 13.
The Labor Department said it is investigating plants operated by poultry giants Perdue Farms and Tyson Foods following a report that some of the companies’ contractors employed migrant children to clean meat-processing plants.
