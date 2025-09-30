Style-conscious Indian shoppers have a new must-have: personal shoppers
Vaeshnavi Kasthuril 6 min read 30 Sept 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Personal shoppers are trained retail professionals or stylists who assist customers in selecting and styling their clothing. The trend reflects a broader shift in India’s retail sector towards experience-driven, curated consumption after the pandemic.
Bengaluru: Indian shoppers are no longer just buying clothes—they’re buying the experience of being styled. Demand for personal shopper services is growing as consumers seek premium, curated in-store experiences, especially for occasions like weddings and festivals.
