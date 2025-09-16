Mint Explainer: From Aishwarya Rai to Karan Johar, why Indian celebs are lawyering up for their personality rights
Krishna Yadav 4 min read 16 Sept 2025, 03:58 pm IST
Summary
This month alone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Karan Johar have asked the Delhi High Court to protect their ‘personality rights’. They hope to join Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff, who have already secured such legal safeguards. Why the sudden surge?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
A growing number of Indian celebrities are petitioning courts to safeguard everything from their names and catchphrases to their images and signature traits from unauthorized use and commercial exploitation.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story