Pet care is set to become India’s next FMCG battleground in 2026

Drools has been the closest competitor to Mars in recent years, but the influx of new FMCG players is expected to reshape pricing dynamics. Industry experts, however, believe the impact will be measured. “Reliance will be an important player, but I don’t see it dominating any time soon,” commented Santosh Sreedhar, partner at Avalon Consulting. He noted that Reliance’s scale would come through its retail chain, not the broader distribution network built over years by Mars or Drools. Sreedhar expects Waggies and HappyFur to cater to the mid-lower price band, while significant acceleration might occur in the mid-premium segment, balancing affordability and quality for large-scale adoption.