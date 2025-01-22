Industry
Four legged influencers are becoming pet care industry’s marketing mavericks
Pratishtha Bagai 5 min read 22 Jan 2025, 05:15 AM IST
Summary
- According to data from Qoruz, there are currently 1,205 active pet influencer accounts in India with more than 1,000 followers each
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Barking dogs don’t bite, but a soft growl or a cute purr may set the cash register ringing for their owners. As the social media express races on, a new set of A-listers is emerging in the form of animals—mostly dogs and cats—with large sets of followers.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less