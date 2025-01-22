Four legged influencers are becoming pet care industry’s marketing mavericks

It's not all furry fun, though. Say you’re in the mood to shoot a lovely video of your dog on a train, only your pet is in the mood to slink underneath the seat and take a nap. Then you can only, well, wait. Plus, the ‘animal influencer’ phenomenon is more widespread in the West, the pace of growth is slow in India, content quality is still work in progress, and the money is way less than what human influencers with comparable followers rake in.