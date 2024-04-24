Petcare, travel, health: Discretionary spending could unlock $50 bn opportunity for new-age brands
Deepening e-commerce penetration, lowering cost barriers and internet access before discretionary income are enablers now converging to make brand-building lucrative and exciting for entrepreneurs
New Delhi: New-age brands in India could unlock a $50 billion market capitalization by 2030 as households expand their spending pool to include discretionary products, according to a report by venture capital firm Elevation Capital.
