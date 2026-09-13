Mint Explainer: Petrol-run cars are losing buyers, but diesel SUVs aren’t. Why?

The top body of Indian auto dealers on 7 September reported that compressed natural gas (CNG), electric and hybrid vehicles overtook petrol-run vehicles in sales for the first time in August.
However, diesel vehicles still hold sway among a sizeable section of car buyers. While the share of petrol vehicles in passenger vehicle sales declined sharply, diesel-run vehicle sales saw a minor dip, data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada) showed. Mint takes a closer look at the shift.