Pharma companies prioritizing technology for growth: ZS CEO
Summary
New Delhi: ZS, a US-based tech services and consulting firm, has a significant India presence, with around three-fourths of its workforce and four-fifths of its research based across five offices here. In conversation with Mint, Pratap Khedkar, chief executive of ZS, said the company reported sustained growth in contrast to the top IT service providers due to resilient tech spending across the pharmaceutical sector. He also spoke about how global pharma giants are prioritising tech investments to grow revenues, over margin expansion, and the distinction bletween artificial intelligence advanced statistics, and process automation. Edited excerpts: