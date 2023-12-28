Pharma companies prioritizing technology for growth: ZS CEO

Digital transformation and tech spending in pharmaceuticals and healthcare are resilient for many factors—one of them is a patent and product expiration slope. In the next five years, products that account for 41% of global sales in pharmaceuticals will expire. As a result, firms are trying to squeeze more returns out of these products by getting these products to more users. Also, digital insights can increase proliferation of a medical product. Nearly 60% of pharma companies globally are adopting omnichannel orchestration to expand the reach of drugs to physicians and patients. Over time, we are seeing that, doing so, increases the top line by 8-10%, through AI-driven precision-marketing. The other area of improvement is R&D, where the impact takes longer to be seen. Organizations spend $2.6 billion per approved molecule (discovery and implementation of a new drug). This was quite wasteful so far. Now, firms are looking to reduce this cost by up to 20%, with AI designing clinical trial protocols. Adaptation of new drugs is now faster, thanks to a digital framework governing the drug discovery process.