India's pharma industry sees hope after US, Iran agree to end war

Priyanka Sharma
3 min read15 Jun 2026, 12:23 PM IST
logo
For India's $60 billion pharmaceutical sector, the 14-point memorandum of understanding offers a potential reprieve. (Image: Pixabay)
Summary
The US-Iran war had restricted maritime transit through the Strait of Hormuz, choking the supply of critical petrochemical inputs for the pharma industry.

New Delhi: The Indian pharmaceutical industry is assessing its supply chain stabilization options following a breakthrough framework agreement between the US and Iran.

The preliminary deal outlines an immediate and permanent end to military operations across all fronts, including Lebanon, signalling a potential conclusion to the 107-day war in West Asia.

For India's $60 billion pharmaceutical sector, the 14-point memorandum of understanding offers a potential reprieve after months of severe operational stress.

The war had restricted maritime transit through the Strait of Hormuz, choking the supply of critical petrochemical inputs. Most notably, the blockade triggered an acute shortage of propylene, a fundamental feedstock for the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade isopropyl alcohol (IPA).

Also Read | Drug regulator orders hair colour makers to adhere to product standards

As domestic solvent costs spiked and maritime freight insurance rates escalated by up to 400%, Indian formulation units faced severe margin compression, forcing the ministry of commerce to evaluate emergency import duty exemptions to protect export targets.

Also Read | How West Bengal will benefit from the Ayushman Bharat health assurance scheme

Industry braces for a gradual recovery

Consequently, Indian pharmaceutical export promotion bodies stress that the domestic industry will require a buffer period to absorb the impact of the opening trade routes and clear backlogged inventory.

“We are closely monitoring the situation, and we need to give a 2-to-3-month settling-down period to see how this will impact the industry at large,” said Namit Joshi, chairman of the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil).

As the 60-day final negotiation period begins, Indian pharmaceutical companies plan to maintain current production schedules while monitoring raw material import costs and tracking freight rate adjustments through the late summer.

The US‑Iran peace deal would ease geopolitical tensions, stabilize supply chains, and lower input costs, said Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator of All Indian Medical Devices Manufacturers (Amied). "While immediate relief may be modest, the long‑term benefits will unfold gradually—boosting investor confidence, reducing trade barriers, and creating a more predictable environment for supply chain and logistics costs, innovation and growth,” Nath added.

Also Read | Nicotine pouches emerging as a new public health concern, finds study

Official briefings from the White House, the US State Department, and Tehran confirmed the diplomatic intervention. US President Donald Trump authorised the removal of the naval blockade on Iranian ports, stating on Truth Social that shipping lanes would open following the official signing ceremony scheduled for Friday, 19 June, in Switzerland.

Concurrently, the Iranian government, via statements published by its foreign affairs ministry confirmed that a text had been finalized, establishing a 60-day negotiation framework to hammer out a final agreement regarding nuclear commitments and the comprehensive lifting of primary and secondary economic sanctions.

About the Author

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.<br><br>Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.<br><br>Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.