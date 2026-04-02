Regulator may make pharma inspections public as it steps up scrutiny

Hari Kiran Chereddi, chief executive officer and managing director at HRV Pharma said the move will bring a correction in the industry. “Making RBI findings public will force a reckoning: companies invested in quality will get recognition, while those masking deficiencies will be held accountable. This is the market correction India's pharmaceutical industry needs," Chereddi said, while also flagging caution. “First, the framework must precisely protect proprietary R&D details. Second, contextualization is vital; RBI findings are technical, and a 'major observation' doesn't always mean an unsafe product. Without standardized severity classifications, public misinterpretation is a risk."