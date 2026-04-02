New Delhi: In a first, India plans to publicly disclose findings from inspections of drug manufacturing units, marking a shift towards greater transparency and quality monitoring, according to two government officials and documents reviewed by Mint.
Regulator may make pharma inspections public as it steps up scrutiny
SummaryIndia plans to make public the findings of inspections of pharma factories, marking a shift towards greater transparency. Regulator CDSCO will publish details of firms and audit recommendations, as India's $50 billion pharma sector faces tighter scrutiny after recent safety concerns.
New Delhi: In a first, India plans to publicly disclose findings from inspections of drug manufacturing units, marking a shift towards greater transparency and quality monitoring, according to two government officials and documents reviewed by Mint.
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