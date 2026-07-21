Pharma Q1FY27 preview: Domestic strength to offset muted US growth

The Indian pharmaceutical sector is expected to post healthy revenue growth in the April-June quarter (Q1FY27), supported by domestic demand and acquisitions, but the US business is likely to remain under pressure. That extends a trend seen over the past two quarters as sales of the blockbuster blood cancer drug Revlimid have waned for major generic drugmakers.
Brokerages HDFC Securities and Nuvama expect sector revenue to grow 13-15% year-on-year, driven largely by the domestic market. However, profitability is likely to lag. Nuvama expects Ebitda to rise just 2% year-on-year, while profit after tax could decline 13%.
Ebitda margins are also expected to remain under pressure.
“We expect pharma segment margins to remain under pressure, as increase in input costs, pricing pressures in the US business, absence of (generic) Revlimid, steady R&D, and higher SG&A (freight cost was up 10% YoY and 51% QoQ) are likely to impact margins this quarter,” HDFC Securities pharma analyst Mehul Sheth said in a 13 July note.