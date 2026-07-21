Pharma Q1FY27 preview: Domestic strength to offset muted US growth

Jessica Jani
3 min read21 Jul 2026, 08:26 PM IST
logo
Government policy changes act as an important catalyst for the pharma industry.
Summary
Strong India growth and M&A are expected to drive June-quarter revenues, but fading Revlimid sales, US pricing pressure and weak generic launches are likely to keep margins under strain.

The Indian pharmaceutical sector is expected to post healthy revenue growth in the April-June quarter (Q1FY27), supported by domestic demand and acquisitions, but the US business is likely to remain under pressure. That extends a trend seen over the past two quarters as sales of the blockbuster blood cancer drug Revlimid have waned for major generic drugmakers.

Brokerages HDFC Securities and Nuvama expect sector revenue to grow 13-15% year-on-year, driven largely by the domestic market. However, profitability is likely to lag. Nuvama expects Ebitda to rise just 2% year-on-year, while profit after tax could decline 13%.

Ebitda margins are also expected to remain under pressure.

Also Read | Suven's big neuroscience bet enters final stretch

“We expect pharma segment margins to remain under pressure, as increase in input costs, pricing pressures in the US business, absence of (generic) Revlimid, steady R&D, and higher SG&A (freight cost was up 10% YoY and 51% QoQ) are likely to impact margins this quarter,” HDFC Securities pharma analyst Mehul Sheth said in a 13 July note.

The contract research, development and manufacturing (CRDMO) business, however, is expected to sustain margins, he added.

Investors will get their first read on these trends this week as the sector's June-quarter earnings season begins. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories reports on Wednesday, followed by Cipla on Thursday and Sun Pharma on 31 July.

Strong domestic growth

Domestic formulations are expected to grow 13% year-on-year, excluding the impact of Torrent Pharma's acquisition of JB Chemicals, which was formally integrated in July. Including the combined Torrent-JB Chemicals business, domestic growth for the sector could rise to 17%, according to HDFC Securities.

The Indian pharmaceutical market grew 12% year-on-year in April-May 2026, well above the three-year quarterly average of 9%. Growth was led by oncology, anti-diabetic therapies (driven by GLP-1 drugs), cardiac, urology, vitamins, minerals and nutrients (VMN), and pain therapies, all of which expanded more than 12%.

Also Read | Quick pharma startup Plazza to expand store network with $15 mn funding

Other therapies, including gastrointestinal, central nervous system, dermatology, gynaecology and respiratory, also posted double-digit growth, while anti-infectives and ophthalmology recorded high single-digit gains.

Companies with strong exposure to specialty and chronic therapies, including Zydus Lifesciences, Torrent Pharma, Sun Pharma and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, are expected to report robust domestic growth.

US business stays muted

Growth in the US is expected to remain subdued as the windfall from Revlimid fades. The drug's patent expiry earlier this year has opened the market to more generic competition, reducing earnings for companies such as Dr. Reddy's, Sun Pharma, Zydus Lifesciences and Aurobindo Pharma.

Ongoing pricing pressure in the base generics business and a relatively thin pipeline of relevant new launches are also expected to weigh on performance. That could be partly offset by traction in products such as generic Spiriva and generic Jynarque for Lupin, and generic Myrbetriq (mirabegron), used to treat overactive bladder, for Zydus and Lupin, according to HDFC Securities.

Also Read | HealthKois eyes biotech bets as new drug pipelines expand

Nuvama analyst Shrikant Akolkar expects US revenue for his coverage universe to decline 5% year-on-year.

“From our coverage, we forecast a decrease in the US generic business of Zydus/Lupin (Mirabegron competition), Cipla (Lanreotide withdrawal) and Dr Reddy's (gRevlimid ended),” he wrote in a 10 July note. Aurobindo Pharma, however, could buck the trend, with US revenue expected to rise 9% year-on-year, aided by the rupee tailwind and the launch of generic Pomalyst.

About the Author

Jessica Jani

Jessica has been tracking the pharmaceutical, life sciences and healthcare sector for Mint since November 2024. Based in the country's financial capital, she reports on everything to do with health and medicines. This includes corporate action, patent wars, deals, startup activity and consumer trends. She also keeps a keen eye on the ever-evolving world wellness and preventive health, which moves faster than regulation can keep up. She has a deep interest in what the future of health looks like and how science, innovation, policy and company decisions inform and impact the health of citizens. She has been a reporter for five years, working with publications like The Core and News18 prior to this, covering various sectors like automobiles, real estate, energy, sustainability and urban mobility. Jessica has a bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai and a postgraduate diploma in media from Sophia’s College, Mumbai. Her work is driven by a desire to decode how macro decisions and events alter and shape the lives of ordinary people. Drop her a mail or a message to discuss business scoops, exciting new medicines and inventions, or your latest wellness routine.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.