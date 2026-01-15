Pharma Q3 preview: Core business, India growth to offset Revlimid pain
Apart from the Revlimid loss, generic price competition in the US, and the addition of new medical representatives in the India business are likely to impact margins this quarter.
As India’s pharmaceutical sector kicks off its earnings season for the quarter ended December on Friday, analysts expect muted margins. A key reason for this is the loss of patent exclusivity for the blood cancer drug Revlimid in the US. While the Revlimid loss is expected to hit overall US sales, steady domestic growth and momentum in the base business may soften the impact.