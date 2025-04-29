New Delhi: The pharmacy education regulator has started rating pharmacy colleges after some tried to game the system by putting up dummy principals and faculty during virtual inspections.

Both private and government pharma colleges are being evaluated by the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) and will be ranked on the basis of 11 parameters such as facilities, infrastructure, number of student-teacher ratio, number faculties and their qualifications and attendance.

“The Pharmacy Council of India is revolutionizing the assessment and rating system for pharmacy education institutes in India by shifting from a compliance-driven model to one that fosters a culture of excellence. To achieve this, PCI has partnered with the Quality Council of India—an autonomous body set up by the ministry of commerce and industry, to develop a cutting-edge assessment and rating system that focuses on regulatory compliance and outcomes," Anil Mittal, Registrar, PCI said in a communication to all approved pharmacy colleges, seen by Mint.

“The collaboration has formulated 11 criteria and associated parameters for evaluating pharmacy educational institutes, with the ultimate goal of enhancing the overall quality of pharmacy education in India ," Mittal said.

The planned ranking will reassure potential students after setbacks noted by the PCI itself, over fake colleges.

The parameters for evaluation are: curriculum, teaching and learning environment, students’ admission and attainment of competence, human Resource, assessment policy, research output and impact, financial resource, community outreach programs, quality Assurance System, and feedback and perception of stakeholders.

The process of assessment and rating of pharmacy colleges for the academic year 2025-26 has started, he said in the letter. There will be virtual assessment from 1 June to 15 July which will be followed by on-site assessment from 1 August.

According to government data, there are 5,669 colleges in India that offer diploma or undergraduate courses, and 2,958 offering a master's degree.

“Assessment and ratings of the pharmacy colleges is being done for the first time in the country. We have to ensure that highest standards of the quality of education. This entire exercise will also create a database of the government and students on the best colleges in the private and government sector and allow them (students) to make informed choices while selecting for the pharmacy education institutes in India," said Mountu Patel, president, PCI.

PCI oversees pharmacy education, regulates the profession and practice of pharmacy, and facilitates the registration of pharmacists under the provisions of the Act.

Earlier, Mint reported PCI is in the process of revising the curriculum for pharmacy education in the country. The syllabus, which was last revised around 10 years back, is being updated in accordance with the latest advancement in the healthcare and pharma sector. New subjects such as medical technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, medical device, robotics and manufacturing are being added in the syllabus.

The Indian pharmaceutical sector is expected to reach $100 billion by 2025 owing to the robust domestic manufacturing base with over 10,500 manufacturing facilities.