India starts rating pharmacy colleges for students to make informed choices
SummaryThe Pharmacy Council of India has begun rating pharmacy schools using 11 evaluation criteria to improve education quality and transparency. This initiative addresses prior complaints about inspection irregularities and aids students in selecting suitable colleges.
New Delhi: The pharmacy education regulator has started rating pharmacy colleges after some tried to game the system by putting up dummy principals and faculty during virtual inspections.
