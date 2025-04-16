Industry
Pharmacy education curriculum to be revised; move after decade to keep pace with latest advances
SummaryThe updated curriculum will focus on modern technologies like AI and robotics, effective from the next academic year.
New Delhi: The curriculum for pharmacy education is being revised after a gap of 10 years to bring it up to date with advances in healthcare and pharmaceuticals.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more