New Delhi: The Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) is turning the screws on anyone falsely claiming to be a pharmacist, following growing complaints against pharmacies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As part of the revised regulation, PCI, a statutory body under the health ministry, plans to appoint the president of the state councils as adjudicating officer to impose harsher penalties.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Penalties According to revised norms in the works, a penalty of up to Rs1 lakh can be imposed for the first conviction, and Rs2 lakh for subsequent convictions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier penalty comprised ₹1,000 with six months of imprisonment or both. Now the provision of imprisonment has been dropped.

PCI has sought inputs from stakeholders on the proposed changes as it has added a new chapter under the Pharmacy Council of India Act, 1940 to deal with inquiry, imposing penalty and preferring appeal as a result of the amendment in the Jan Vishwas Act 2023.

Also Read: Govt’s generic pharmacy stores to stock top 200 medicines round the clock PCI’s primary function is to oversee pharmacy education, regulate the profession and practice of pharmacy, and facilitate the registration of pharmacists under the provisions of the Act. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“As per the direction of Health Ministry the PCI has framed the Regulations in terms of provisions contained in Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2023," said the PCI communication to the states and other stakeholders seen by Mint.

“We hereby suggest that a new chapter pertaining to the “Manner of Enquiry and Preferring Appeal," said PCI communication.

According to the proposed regulation, the President of the State Council can initiate any inquiry based on a complaint against any person who falsely claims to be pharmacists. The President of the state can appoint an investigating officer to conduct the inquiry where the alleged violation is committed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Upon receipt of a complaint against any person whose name is not entered in the register of the State Council but who falsely pretends it is so entered or uses in connection with their name or title any words or letters reasonably calculated to suggest that their name is so entered in the register, the President of the State Council, shall be the adjudicating officer, and authorize the appointment of such number of Inspectors as may be deemed necessary for conducting the inquiry," the communication said.

Each state has its own State Pharmacy Council, functioning within the regulatory framework established by the Act. The State Pharmacy Councils regulate pharmacy practices within their respective jurisdictions and ensure adherence to professional standards by pharmacists.

Also Read: Non-Indian data may be okay for new foreign drugs sold in India “In the event adjudicating officer is satisfied with the findings and concludes that the accused is guilty of the offense, it may impose a penalty not exceeding upto one lakh rupees for the first conviction and for subsequent convictions, an amount not exceeding two lakh rupees for each conviction," it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Beside this, the President of the Central Council shall also conduct a preliminary examination to ensure that the appeal is in proper form and within the stipulated timeframe.