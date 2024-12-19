Industry
After intensive care, people’s pharmacy Jan Aushadhi sees healthy sales spike
Jessica Jani 11 min read 19 Dec 2024, 06:37 PM IST
Summary
- It’s not on steroids, but more than a decade after it was launched, the scheme, which aims to make drugs affordable, is finally hitting its stride. In this in-depth look, we spoke to patients, pharmacists, suppliers and officials to understand what has changed suddenly.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mumbai: A stone’s throw away from a Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra in suburban Mumbai stands another pharmacy, called ‘Mumbai Jan Aushadhi’. Its walls are lined with branded generics—copies of once-patented drugs that are now sold and marketed by pharma companies.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less