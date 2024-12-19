After intensive care, people’s pharmacy Jan Aushadhi sees healthy sales spike

But there is more to Gosar’s story—his profitability does not rest on Jan Aushadhi alone. He also has a branded store next door. “The branded basket has 80,000 products [Jan Aushadhi has about 2,000]," he said. “Our goal is to ensure that patients do not return empty-handed…so if someone comes to my Jan Aushadhi store and asks for a medicine that is not available, I will send them next door; and if they come to my branded store and ask for cheaper drugs, I will send to the other side," he explained.