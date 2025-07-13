India to set up its first marine insurance group amid western sanctions
The plan is to get domestic companies to provide insurance cover to Indian ships, which now depend on global clubs for securing ships and cargoes, says shipping secretary T.K. Ramachandran.
New Delhi: The Centre has begun consultations to set up India’s first protection and indemnity (P&I) entity—to be called India Club—that will provide third-party insurance to Indian ships operating in the country’s coastal region and inland waterways, said shipping secretary T.K. Ramachandran.