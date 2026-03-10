After 48 years, India revises piston ring standards to curb carbon emissions

Piston rings help reduce emissions by ensuring fuel burns cleaner and more efficiently, so these updated specifications by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) are a significant development for the world's third-largest automobile market. These rings have an important role to play in controlling the amount of lubricating oil on the cylinder wall, ensuring that excess oil is scraped back into the crankcase while maintaining enough lubrication for smooth engine operation. The transport sector accounts for around 14% of India’s GHG and particulate matter emissions.