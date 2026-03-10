New Delhi: The Centre has issued an order that updates norms for piston rings – a key component of internal combustion engines (ICE) – to help reduce carbon emissions, replacing standards that had been in place since 1977. The new standards came into effect on 10 February, said the order dated 12 February.
After 48 years, India revises piston ring standards to curb carbon emissions
SummaryThe new standards replace specifications from 1977 and aim to align India's automobile market with global efficiency and emission benchmarks.
