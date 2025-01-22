India sets ambitious target of 10,000 GI tags by 2030 to close gap with rivals

New Delhi: The government has set an ambitious target of reaching 10,000 geographical indication (GI) tags by 2030, a move aimed at closing the gap with competitors like China, which currently holds a significantly larger GI product portfolio. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This goal will be pursued through a whole-of-government approach, with a committee being formed to oversee progress, Union minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal said at an event on Wednesday.

Mint was the first to report this proposed development in October 2024. Currently, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has issued 605 GI tags, which is far behind China's 7,247. The total number of global GI products stands at 69,900. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The announcement comes at a time when India is facing challenges in protecting its own GI products. Many GI varieties of mangoes, for example, are now being grown in other countries, including China, and are being exported as products of those nations. This has created tough competition for Indian mangoes, threatening their market share and highlighting the importance of strengthening the GI tagging system.

Goyal highlighted the government's efforts over the past decade to improve India's intellectual property system. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also stressed the importance of better branding for GI products and called for collaborations with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) to improve quality and tackle the issue of counterfeit products.

Trade Focus Additionally, he proposed greater involvement of the private sector and government organizations, such as railways and airports, in promoting these products. He also suggested listing GI-tagged products on e-commerce platforms, GeM, and ONDC portals to expand their reach.

The Geographical Indication Registry (GIR), under the DPIIT, issues Geographical Indication (GI) tags in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

GI products play a critical role in export promotion by highlighting the unique qualities tied to specific regions, cultures, and production methods.

Products bearing GI tags not only enjoy legal protection from imitation, but also command premium prices in international markets due to their authenticity and quality assurance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A report by Mint on 15 August highlighted that Indian varieties of mangoes grown in China are becoming more popular than those grown in India. Additionally, China has surpassed India in mango exports, further intensifying the competition.

Similarly, India's GI-tagged Basmati rice is facing a challenge from Pakistan in the European Union. Both countries claim rights over Basmati, and Pakistan's efforts to secure its own recognition for the rice variety in the EU market have led to a dispute, impacting India's dominance in Basmati exports to Europe, as reported by Mint on 21 April.

To boost exports, Goyal proposed showcasing GI products in Indian embassies abroad, similar to the one-district-one-product (ODOP) initiative. This move aims to help unlock the export potential of India’s unique and traditional products, giving them a stronger presence in international markets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read | Govt confident of economic rebound despite global challenges, says Piyush Goyal

India’s total exports of goods amounted to $443.72 billion in FY23, but this figure slightly decreased to $433.09 billion in FY24 due to various disruptions and a slowdown in the global economy.

India's most notable GI products include Darjeeling Tea from West Bengal, known for its unique muscatel flavour, and Kanchipuram Silk Sarees from Tamil Nadu, made from pure mulberry silk with intricate designs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mysore Silk from Karnataka is famous for its vibrant colours and fine craftsmanship, while Kashmir Saffron is renowned for its rich aroma and flavour, making it the world's most expensive spice.

Odisha Rasagola, a sweet made from cottage cheese, showcases local confectionery skills, and Basmati Rice is valued for its aroma and taste. The Tirupati Laddu, a sacred sweet from Tirumala, holds a GI tag for its exclusive production.