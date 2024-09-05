Industry
Eating at a fast-food outlet may be a better bargain than ordering in
SummaryQSR chains try to lure customers back to stores as they grapple with a drop in dine-in sales and consumers cutting back on discretionary spending
New Delhi: India’s burger, pizza and other fast-food chains are rolling out lucrative in-store offers and revamping their look and feel to lure customers back to their outlets as demand for home delivery overshadows footfalls.
