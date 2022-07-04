Plastic ban to have minimal impact on listed FMCG firms

“The current ban covers items which have a low utility and high littering potential. These are not widely used by large consumer companies and hence will have a limited impact for now. Amongst the banned items, plastic straws which are used with low value packs of juices and beverages (by companies like Dabur 2.5% sales) could see an increase in cost from Rs0.25-0.30 to Rs1-1.25 per unit as they switch to imported paper straws," the analysts said.