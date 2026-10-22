Fresh packaging cost shock puts consumer brands under pressure

Sowmya Ramasubramanian
5 min read22 Oct 2026, 02:34 PM IST
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Plastic raw material prices have risen 15-20% in two to three weeks and are around 60% above pre-war levels, while packaging costs for brands have climbed 30-40%.(Pixabay)
Summary
Companies are exploring lighter packs, recycled plastic and material substitutions to contain costs, but limited alternatives and weak consumer demand are challenges.

Bengaluru: Consumer goods companies are weighing another round of price increases, using less material, and reducing grammage as plastic steadily gets dearer amid US-Iran tensions, on top of the hikes they have already taken this year.

The price of plastic raw material has jumped 15-20% in just the last two to three weeks and now stands about 60% above pre-war levels, said Thimmaiah Napanda, managing director and chief executive of Alternicq Ltd (formerly Manjushree Technopak Ltd), India’s largest maker of rigid plastic packaging. He estimates that packaging costs for brands have climbed 30-40%.

The rise hits the plastics used in most bottles, containers and caps for food, drinks, personal care and household products.

Snack makers are not spared. The plastic film used for wrappers has become 20% costlier in recent weeks and is 30-40% higher than a year ago, said Amit Kumat, managing director and chief executive officer of packaged food firm Prataap Snacks, which owns the Yellow Diamond brand.

Brands have little room left to absorb this, so they are turning to lighter packaging and higher prices. “There are only a finite number of things you can do to contain costs,” said Arvind Singhal, chairman and managing director of retail consultancy The Knowledge Company. “With little expectation of raw material prices returning to pre-war levels soon, manufacturers may have to pass on more of the burden to consumers.”

Packaging accounts for about 15-25% of a product's total cost. These costs are highest for personal and household care goods such as shampoos and laundry detergent.

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Rethinking packaging

Some companies are looking to reduce their dependence on expensive fresh, non-recycled plastic and use less material wherever possible.

At personal care firm Plum Goodness, the focus is on optimising packaging, including reducing bottle thickness and modifying caps where technically feasible, without compromising product quality, founder and chief executive officer Shankar Prasad told Mint.

The company is also seeking to secure supplies at better prices by buying larger quantities where possible and sourcing from vendors holding existing inventory procured at lower rates. “Buying better can help us for some time, but ultimately, everybody will have to meet the market price,” Prasad said.

In the FMCG category, personal care, home care, food, and beverages are most vulnerable to packaging price shocks.

New Delhi-based cosmetics maker Glam21 is evaluating recyclable materials like recycled PET (rPET) for bottles, recycled HDPE for containers, glass for jars and bottles, and recyclable mono-material plastics for tubes and caps, co-founder Pradeep Goyal said.

“But any switch would depend on availability and the material’s ability to protect formulations from contamination and degradation,” Goyal said, noting that such changes could take a few years to implement.

Most firms across sizes are considering price hikes or grammage revisions.

For snack makers, small changes to packaging dimensions can save on costs. Prataap Snacks is looking to reduce the sealing area of flexible packs and trim their size to use less plastic film. For instance, a 200 mm pack could be reduced to 190 mm, while the sealing area could be narrowed from 12 mm to 8 mm, CEO Kumat noted.

“These changes could offset about half of the recent 20% increase in laminate prices. But implementing them takes time as we need to organise new printing cylinders and make other adjustments. It can take at least two months,” Kumat said.

Grammage reductions are another option, particularly for namkeen and extruded snacks, where there is more scope to cut weight than in potato chips.

Prataap Snacks has reduced the weight of some pellet-based snack packs from 25g to about 20g over the last few months. For products sold at fixed prices, reducing quantity offers a way to manage costs without changing the maximum retail price (MRP), Kumat noted.

Rigid packaging manufacturers are also seeing brands shift towards PET from other plastics such as HDPE and PP. Recycled plastic is gaining traction as well. “Recycled material is now 20-30% cheaper than virgin material. Earlier, it was more expensive,” Alternicq’s Napanda said.

However, alternatives remain limited by cost, availability, and product requirements. “Plastics are far more efficient than even glass in some applications because the weight of alternatives increases logistics costs as much as 30%. Manufacturers have been working to reduce costs, but I don’t think there is much scope for new packaging substitutions in the near term,” The Knowledge Company’s Singhal said.

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Uncertain times

The timing of any further price increases remains uncertain, as brands are reluctant to disrupt sales during the festive season. However, the steep rise in input costs is forcing companies to reconsider how long they can hold existing prices.

Plum Goodness has already raised prices by 7-10% on most products this year. Prasad said the company could consider another increase even before the festive season ends.

“We will review it again in a couple of months and see if the increases are more permanent and whether we need to go in for one more round post the festive season,” he said.

The Knowledge Company’s Singhal expects most brands to hold off on price revisions until after Diwali, with products shipped to distributors at higher prices potentially from mid-November. The increases could take longer to reflect on retail shelves as existing inventory is sold.

“I don’t think any manufacturer will want to take the risk of touching the prices before mid-November,” he said, noting that passing on higher costs could hurt demand, as consumers contend with broader inflation.

Also Read | How chipflation is playing spoilsport for consumers
Key Takeaways
  • Packaging costs are rising rapidly, squeezing margins across consumer brands.
  • Plastic resin prices have surged sharply following geopolitical tensions abroad.
  • Companies are shrinking packs before resorting to outright price increases.
  • Recycled materials are gaining appeal as virgin plastic costs rise.
  • Most brands may delay price hikes until after festive demand.

About the Author

Sowmya Ramasubramanian

Sowmya is a senior correspondent covering retail, FMCG, corporate strategy, and consumer technology, with a focus on how companies navigate demand, competition, and shifting consumption patterns across both urban and emerging markets. She reports on business decisions through both breaking news and long-form stories.<br><br>An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism, she has reported on a range of consumer-facing industries, including e-commerce, healthcare, and startups. Her work focuses on understanding how companies grow, compete, and adapt in a changing economic environment, as well as how broader trends translate into everyday consumption and business outcomes.<br><br>She is particularly interested in how business decisions show up in everyday consumer experiences, and often looks at trends through the lens of how they play out on the ground.<br><br>Prior to her current role, Sowmya was part of the editorial team at YourStory, where she covered startups and entrepreneurship. She has also worked on longform stories at The Morning Context and reported on technology at The Hindu in Chennai, gaining experience across different formats and newsrooms.<br><br>Her reporting aims to be accurate and accessible, with an emphasis on context and careful sourcing. She is particularly interested in stories that sit at the intersection of business strategy and consumer behaviour.<br><br>Based in Bengaluru and always curious about evolving consumption trends, she is often exploring new coffee and kombucha spots, both as a personal interest and a way to observe how consumer preferences are taking shape on the ground.

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