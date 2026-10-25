Platform deals on the rise in pharma and healthcare: Rothschild & Co. MD Subhakanta Bal

Jessica JaniSneha Shah
4 min read25 Oct 2026, 07:01 AM IST
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Subhakanta Bal, managing director and head of healthcare and consumer (India) at Rothschild & Co.
Summary
A platform model, refers to a ‘buy and build strategy’ where investors acquire a strong initial ‘platform’ company and then expand it by adding on smaller companies or brands to add scale and capabilities.

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors are entering a new wave of consolidation, with private equity (PE) firms and strategic buyers increasingly looking to build larger, scaled-up businesses through acquisitions and platform building, Subhakanta Bal, managing director and head of healthcare and consumer (India) at global financial advisory group Rothschild & Co., told Mint in an interview.

“If you think about private equity, especially the larger funds, I think the concept around platform building makes a lot of sense for several reasons,” said Bal. First off is the scale benefit. Second, “scope to eke out efficiencies on procurement, supply chain, and overheads,” he said. There is also the ability to invest in capability, including technology, and lastly, “from an exit perspective, especially for public markets, where scale has its own premium or attractiveness”.

The trend is expected to support more dealmaking across domestic branded medicines and healthcare services. Local pharma companies are likely to be active overseas, too, pursuing speciality products, new markets and attractively valued acquisition targets.

Also Read | Private-equity assets stuck in ‘zombie funds’ are at a record high

Buy and build

ChrysCapital completed the acquisition of a 70.68% stake in Novartis India in July from the parent company, Novartis AG, gaining access to strong legacy brands such as Voveran, Calcium Sandoz, and Tegrital for the domestic market. Since then, it has been expanding its portfolio through tie-ups and brand buyouts from MNCs, such as the acquisition of the Indian trademarks for Pfizer’s hypertension brand ‘Minipress’.

KKR is building a scaled, multi-speciality hospital platform in India. In August, it agreed to acquire the India hospital business of Swedish healthcare provider Medicover AB in a deal valued at roughly $1.4 billion. This adds to existing assets including Kerala-based Baby Memorial Hospital, acquired in 2024, and oncology chain Healthcare Global Enterprises (HCG). The private equity firm has been expanding Baby Memorial Hospital through regional acquisitions, such as the 2025 acquisition of Kozhikode-based Meitra Hospital. In April this year, it was reported that the firm had agreed to buy a 60% stake in Hyderabad-based Star Hospitals.

It is not just PEs driving the consolidation in India. “One of the big developments in the last five years relative to pre-covid has been a lot more interest from local strategics to execute local acquisitions and participate in domestic consolidation, and that has been true in both pharma as well as healthcare services,” said Bal.

Also Read | Private-equity firms are sitting on a nine-year backlog

Transactions including Torrent Pharmaceuticals' acquisition of JB Chemicals and Mankind Pharma's acquisition of BSV also reflect the appetite for consolidation.

“We think that we will continue to see a lot of traction from private equity wanting to play in the domestic branded formulations segment, given the fragmentation that exists in the segment, secular growth in the sector and the ability to supplement organic growth through acquisitions,” said Bal.

What also benefits both domestic branded formulations and healthcare services segments is the inherent domestic growth story, which is derisked from geopolitical uncertainties, pointed out Bal.

In healthcare services, smaller assets may be acquired, along with meaningful investment in Tier II and III cities.

“For the domestic branded formulations segment as well as healthcare services, my sense is that we are probably going to also witness a degree of organic consolidation (as opposed to fragmentation) over time, aided by larger assets growing faster than the industry,” he said.

Also Read | India’s pharma market holds firm. Can margins keep up?

Outbound M&A

Outbound acquisitions are also expected to remain an important part of Indian pharmaceutical companies' growth strategies and see sustained activity. According to Bal, companies are looking beyond traditional generics towards speciality pharmaceuticals, oncology, biologics, biosimilars and innovative drugs.

Overseas deals can also provide access to new geographies, particularly Europe and selected emerging markets, where Indian companies may have limited presence.

Localisation is another potential driver, as global markets increasingly emphasise domestic manufacturing and employment.

“The other factor that also benefits outbound M&A activity is the relative valuation differential between Indian acquirers and overseas targets,” he said. Lower valuations abroad are providing Indian pharma firms with attractive acquisition opportunities, Bal said.

Rothschild & Co. has advised on several significant transactions in the pharma and healthcare sector in India, including the sale of a controlling stake in JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited to Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Bain Capital’s announced acquisition of Vitabiotics, sale of majority stake in Care Hospitals to Blackstone, sale of controlling stake in Inventia Healthcare to Platinum Equity, sale of Synergia Lifesciences to Novozymes and the announced sale of Medicover Hospitals India to KKR.

Key Takeaways
  • Private equity increasingly favours buy-and-build strategies in Indian healthcare markets.
  • Slowing organic growth is making acquisitions a critical tool for expansion.
  • The hospital and pharma sectors remain highly fragmented, creating consolidation opportunities.
  • Indian companies are becoming more aggressive acquirers alongside private equity.
  • Overseas acquisitions offer growth, market access and attractive valuations today.

About the Authors

Jessica Jani

Jessica has been tracking the pharmaceutical, life sciences and healthcare sector for Mint since November 2024. Based in the country's financial capital, she reports on everything to do with health and medicines. This includes corporate action, patent wars, deals, startup activity and consumer trends. She also keeps a keen eye on the ever-evolving world wellness and preventive health, which moves faster than regulation can keep up. She has a deep interest in what the future of health looks like and how science, innovation, policy and company decisions inform and impact the health of citizens. She has been a reporter for five years, working with publications like The Core and News18 prior to this, covering various sectors like automobiles, real estate, energy, sustainability and urban mobility. Jessica has a bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai and a postgraduate diploma in media from Sophia’s College, Mumbai. Her work is driven by a desire to decode how macro decisions and events alter and shape the lives of ordinary people. Drop her a mail or a message to discuss business scoops, exciting new medicines and inventions, or your latest wellness routine.

Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financial capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

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