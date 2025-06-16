Plenty of courtships, but no one's tying a knot in Indian edtech
Summary
Only seven M&As have occurred in 2025 so far, compared to 46 in 2021. The average size of such deals has also nosedived—$5.2 million this year from $73 million in 2021.
India’s mid-stage edtech startups are finding no takers. Once the darlings of investors in 2021, Indian edtech firms—especially in the series A to C stages—are now struggling to raise fresh funds or secure strategic buyers, Mint has learnt.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story