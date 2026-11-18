NEW DELHI: The ministry of heavy industries has rejected a proposal to allow insurance surety bonds (ISBs) instead of bank guarantees in a fresh tender under the ₹18,100-crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for advanced chemistry cell (ACC) batteries, according to a government document. The move comes as earlier efforts to build domestic cell manufacturing capacity have faltered.
This is the first time bidders have sought to use ISBs for bid and performance security under the scheme, with the Centre approving them for public procurement in 2022.