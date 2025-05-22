PLI-Auto adds three more firms to roster

New Delhi: The Centre has approved products made by three more companies—Pinnacle Mobility, Varroc Engineering, and Napino Auto and Electronics—under its flagship production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the auto sector, according to data from the government’s PLI-Auto portal. he move comes despite limited payouts so far and a sharp cut in the scheme’s disbursal target for FY26.

According to the portal, EKA Mobility, a subsidiary of Pinnacle Mobility, was approved on 20 May for an electric bus model. Varroc got the green light for seven components on 28 April, while Napino Auto was cleared for an engine management system on 9 May.

“This recognizes EKA’s compliance with the stringent eligibility requirements laid out under the PLI scheme for advanced and indigenized electric vehicle platforms,” the company said in a 21 May statement. Varroc and Napino did not respond to Mint’s queries.

The fresh approvals mark a renewed push to expand the ₹25,938 crore PLI-Auto scheme beyond legacy players. But only four companies have received payouts so far, and the budget estimate for FY26 has been cut to ₹336 crore from ₹3,150 crore last year.

These approvals also reflect the growing familiarity with the scheme’s requirements, according to Ashim Sharma, senior partner and Business Unit head, Nomura Research Institute Solutions and Consulting.

“Additionally, this also shows that all stakeholders have now completed the learning curve that comes with schemes such as the PLI-Auto scheme. It is likely that companies are now able to ensure that their documentation and other requirements are more ‘first time right’,” said Sharma.

Payouts and clearances Notified in 2021, the PLI-Auto scheme aims to boost domestic manufacturing of advanced automotive technologies and position India as a global electric vehicle (EV) hub. Of the 115 applicants, 82 were shortlisted as ‘Champion OEMs’ and ‘Component Champions’ in early 2022, including Pinnacle, Varroc and Napino.

The government began approving individual products under the scheme in June 2023, following the initial shortlisting of firms.

But shortlisting is only the first step. To claim incentives, companies must secure product-level approvals from designated automotive testing agencies, based on compliance with technology-readiness and domestic value addition norms. If a vehicle or component is approved by these agencies, the company receives a certificate making the model eligible for incentives under the scheme.

So far, 101 product models across 16 companies have received such approval.

Yet, only Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ola Electric, and Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts have received actual payouts. Tata Motors and Mahindra were granted about ₹246 crore in January 2025, followed by ₹73.74 crore to Ola Electric in March. The ministry of heavy industries said on 26 March that Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts had also received disbursals, but did not disclose the amount.

As Mint reported on 28 February, policy uncertainty has weighed on EV sales, in turn delaying PLI disbursals, which are contingent on post-certification sales.

The scheme provides incentives on incremental sales achieved after certification, with claims submitted the following fiscal. For instance, FY25 sales would be eligible for claims filed in FY26. Certification requires proof of at least 50% localisation in approved models.

The recent acceleration in PLI-Auto approvals marks a calibrated push towards reshaping India’s role in the global EV and auto component value chain, said Randheer Singh, former director with the Niti Aayog.

"It reflects the government’s intent to expand the beneficiary base beyond legacy OEMs to include next-gen mobility innovators and strategic component makers, a signal that India wants to hedge against global supply disruptions and diversify its manufacturing bets," Singh said.

The scheme caters to both incumbent auto firms and new entrants from other sectors. OEMs must have annual revenues of at least ₹10,000 crore and invest ₹3,000 crore in fixed assets. For component makers, the thresholds are ₹500 crore in revenue and ₹150 crore in investment.

New entrants from outside the auto sector need a global net worth of ₹1,000 crore and must commit investment over five years.

"Beyond certification, automotive testing agencies are becoming gatekeepers of technology readiness and enablers of deep localisation. Their role must now evolve from compliance monitoring to innovation facilitation, co-developing standards with industry and fast-tracking advanced prototypes," said Singh.

EKA Mobility, which recently secured approval under the scheme, has an order book of over 3,500 electric commercial vehicles, including trucks, buses and light commercial vehicles. It operates a manufacturing plant in Chakan, near Pune. Founder and chairperson Sudhir Mehta has reportedly said the company aims to produce 10,000 electric buses annually by FY27.

Auto industry outlook In FY26, the auto component industry's revenues are likely to grow 8-10%, compared to the highs of approximately 14% in FY24, said ratings agency Icra in a February 2025 estimation.