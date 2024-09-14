India’s 20GWh battery capacity yet to take off due to visa issues for Chinese technicians | Mint

Industry
India’s 20GWh battery capacity yet to take off due to China's visa issues
SummaryIndian companies have outlined plans to set up around 100GWh of cumulative capacity so far.
New Delhi: The setting up of about one-fifth of India’s upcoming lithium-ion battery manufacturing capacity has skidded to a halt, after business visas were denied to Chinese technicians essential for the projects, two people aware of the development said.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more