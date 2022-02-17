PLI scheme to unlock India’s manufacturing capacity, generate jobs: Icra

Coming to specific sector outlays, PLI for semiconductor manufacturing is at ₹760 billionn, and aims to make India one of the leading manufacturers globally of this critical component. Shortage of semiconductor chips is leading to major production delays in autos and electronics globally as they are critical components used in automobiles and electronic items such as mobile phones/ smartphones, televisions, washing machines, refrigerators etc. Given the fact that India’s dependence on semiconductors is expected to increase substantially, this PLI scheme is critical, the agency said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}