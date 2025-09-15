Mint Explainer | PLI reopened for white goods: a strategic move or an industry crutch?
The government has reopened the PLI scheme for white goods to attract new players and help existing beneficiaries upgrade. Is it a good idea to reopen the PLI scheme? Will the industry become too dependent on sops?
The government has reopened the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for white goods, aiming to boost domestic manufacturing of air conditioners (ACs) and LED lights. The government hopes to attract new players and expects existing beneficiaries to upgrade under the reopened window. Mint unpacks the reasons for this move and why it matters: