Centre may offer interest subvention for e-bus, e-truck charging infrastructure

Manas Pimpalkhare
4 min read31 Aug 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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India, the world’s third-largest e-bus market, according to the International Energy Agency, saw e-bus sales rise 81% to 3,644 units in FY24. (HT )
Summary
The heavy industries ministry is weighing interest subvention for charging infrastructure alongside its proposed 9,852 crore financing scheme for electric commercial vehicles, as high upfront costs and a shortage of high-powered chargers slow adoption.

The ministry of heavy industries ministry may offer interest subvention for charging infrastructure alongside its proposed financing scheme for electric buses and trucks, as operators face a second major upfront cost beyond buying the vehicles, according to two people aware of the development who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The proposed scheme, being discussed since early 2026, was pegged at 9,852 crore as of May to provide interest subvention and credit guarantees for the rollout of 50,000 e-buses and 50,000 e-trucks over five years. It aims to reduce the high upfront cost of these vehicles, with each costing at least twice as much as its diesel counterpart, according to an official document reviewed by Mint. The May proposal did not include support for charging infrastructure.

The ministry is now considering adding incentives for charging infrastructure, as operators either have to buy chargers for their depots or tie up with charge point operators to keep their vehicles running and maximize revenue, the people cited above said.

Also Read | Govt seeks sales estimates from e-truck, e-bus makers for new financing scheme

“With e-bus and e-truck demand set to rise, the demand for fast chargers will also increase, and the ministry is considering providing some incentives for charging infrastructure under the new e-bus and e-truck financing scheme,” said one of the people cited above, a senior government official.

Queries emailed to the heavy industries ministry on 27 August seeking comment remained unanswered until press time.

Charging gap

The need for high-powered charging infrastructure is becoming more pressing as electric commercial-vehicle sales grow. India, the world’s third-largest e-bus market, according to the International Energy Agency, saw e-bus sales rise 81% to 3,644 units in fiscal year 2024 (FY24). Sales then fell 6% to 3,314 units in FY25 before rebounding 37% to 5,356 units in FY26, according to the road transport and highways ministry’s Vahan registry.

The government’s 2024 PM E-Drive scheme was the country’s first to support e-truck sales, with a 500 crore budget for subsidies through FY28 and a target of 5,643 e-trucks. Yet only 52 e-trucks had received incentives as of 24 August, according to the scheme’s dashboard.

The low uptake was due to a shortage of heavy electric trucks that complied with the scheme’s localization requirements, as well as challenges in procuring scrapping certificates for older diesel trucks that would be replaced with electric models, according to industry experts.

The new financing scheme for electric commercial vehicles may also include incentives for setting up allied charging infrastructure, said the second person cited above, an electric-vehicles (EV) industry executive.

India has 67,657 public EV chargers, according to data compiled by state-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (Bhel), which is also the nodal agency for EV charging subsidies under PM E-Drive. But the network has very limited high-capacity charging infrastructure: only 534 chargers, or 0.7%, have a capacity of 121-240 kilowatts, while just nine, or 0.01%, have a capacity above 240kW, according to Bhel’s dashboard.

High-capacity chargers above 120kW are crucial for rapid charging of electric buses and trucks, as slower chargers would increase the downtime of these expensive assets, according to the second person cited above.

Also Read | E-truck, e-bus makers to seek another exemption from localization norms

Slow rollout

The proposed charging support would build on the 2,000 crore charging-infrastructure subsidy under PM E-Drive, launched in 2024. Under the scheme guidelines, the heavy industries ministry planned to support the installation of 72,000 EV chargers across vehicle segments through the subsidy, with the funds to be channelled through state government agencies.

However, an August Rajya Sabha parliamentary committee report said the ministry had sanctioned 689 crore in subsidies for setting up 6,562 chargers.

The proposed bundled financing support would therefore seek to address both sides of the commercial-EV equation: the high upfront cost of the vehicle and the capital required to build the charging infrastructure needed to operate it.

Also Read | E-truck localization: What do new norms mean for the industry?

“It is important to understand that investments made for setting up chargers for e-buses and e-trucks are large and capex-heavy. So, bundled benefits—charging infrastructure benefits stitched together with vehicle procurement incentives—can assist the EV ecosystem in faster growth and adoption. The benefits of government spending, in the form of subsidies in various schemes, are in the form of reduced air pollution and falling crude oil import reliance, which can be seen only when the EV ecosystem grows,” said Sharif Qamar, associate director of transport and urban governance at New Delhi-based think tank The Energy and Resources Institute.

About the Author

Manas Pimpalkhare

Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policy, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s growth. He writes on government regulation, manufacturing, and the clean energy transition, with particular depth in areas such as electric mobility, battery ecosystems, and rare-earth supply chains. He has written on India’s efforts to build domestic capacity in electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as the broader push to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. His reports are not limited to capturing the headline; they also aim to explain complex policy simply.<br><br>Manas has studied law in Pune, the city where he grew up, followed by a business journalism diploma from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. In his almost two years of being a correspondent for Mint, Manas has reported as major wars unfolded, a general election brought surprises for both the ruling party and the Opposition, and three Union Budget announcements where India has charted its economic course for the days to come.<br><br>On vacation, Manas plays bass guitar with his friends in Space & Co, their jam-rock band. He also likes cats, and occasions of late-night snacking.

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