Centre may offer interest subvention for e-bus, e-truck charging infrastructure

The ministry of heavy industries ministry may offer interest subvention for charging infrastructure alongside its proposed financing scheme for electric buses and trucks, as operators face a second major upfront cost beyond buying the vehicles, according to two people aware of the development who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The proposed scheme, being discussed since early 2026, was pegged at ₹9,852 crore as of May to provide interest subvention and credit guarantees for the rollout of 50,000 e-buses and 50,000 e-trucks over five years. It aims to reduce the high upfront cost of these vehicles, with each costing at least twice as much as its diesel counterpart, according to an official document reviewed by Mint. The May proposal did not include support for charging infrastructure.