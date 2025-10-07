Govt plans 3,000 electric buses for Mumbai, Pune under PM E-Drive
The Centre is set to tender the second tranche of its ₹10,900-crore PM E-Drive scheme after Maharashtra cleared a key payment security criteria.
NEW DELHI: The Centre plans to tender around 3,000 electric buses to Mumbai and Pune under the ₹10,900-crore PM E-Drive scheme, after the Maharashtra government completed the payment security criteria required to access subsidies for clean public transport, according to two officials aware of the development.