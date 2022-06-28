PM GatiShakti: Steel ministry identifies 38 high impact projects

The ministry has identified projects which will result in creating much needed logistics solutions, which in turn will help the industry achieve its targeted goals by 2030-31 as delineated in the National Steel Policy, 2017
NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Steel has on boarded itself on the PM GatiShakti Portal (National Master Plan portal), and has identified 38 high impact projects to develop multimodal connectivity and bridge the missing infrastructure gaps, in line with the goal of the mission.
It boarded itself on the portal with the help of Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BiSAG-N). It has created a first layer of data by uploading Geo locations of steel plants of CPSEs under the administrative control of Ministry of Steel. The Geo location of all mines of these CPSEs under the administrative control of the ministry are in the process of being uploaded.
This will help effectively monitor operations at steel plants across the country. The system will provide details such as product mix, production capacity, supply infrastructure, among others.
The ministry has also identified projects such as planned expansion of railway lines, creation of new inland waterways, roads, ports, gas pipeline connectivity and airports/airstrips which will result in creating much needed logistics solutions, which in turn will help the industry achieve its targeted goals by 2030-31 as delineated in the National Steel Policy, 2017.