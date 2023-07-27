PM Modi inaugurates international airport near Rajkot city in Gujarat

PM Modi inaugurates international airport near Rajkot city in Gujarat1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 07:37 PM IST
The airport, the first greenfield one in the state, has been built at a cost of ₹1,405 crore.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated an international airport near Rajkot in Gujarat.
It is the first greenfield airport in the state and has been built at a cost of ₹1,405 crore, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.
The facility, located in Hirasar village, around 30 km from Rajkot, is spread over an area of 1,025.50 hectares (2,534 acres), out of which the Airports Authority of India has constructed the airport in an area of 1,500 acres, it added.
According to the PMO, the new airport has an amalgamation of modern technology and sustainable features. The terminal building is GRIHA -4 compliant (green rating for integrated habitat assessment) and the new terminal building (NITB) is equipped with various sustainability features like double insulated roofing system, skylights, LED Lighting, low heat gain glazing, etc.
“Rajkot’s cultural vibrancy has inspired the design of the terminal of the airport and it will depict art forms from Lippan art to Dandiya dance through its dynamic external façade and splendid interiors. The airport will be the epitome of the local architectural heritage and will reflect the cultural glory of art and dance forms of the Kathiawar region of Gujarat," it added.
The new airport in Rajkot will contribute not only towards the development of the local automobile industry of the city but will also encourage trade, tourism, education and industrial sectors throughout Gujarat.
The prime minister also inaugurated development projects worth over ₹860 crore. Sauni Yojana Link 3 Package 8 and 9 will help further strengthen irrigation facilities and provide drinking water benefits for the Saurashtra region.
Upgradation of Dwarka RWSS will help provide adequate and potable water to villages by pipeline. Other projects being taken up include the conservation, restoration and development of Uparkot Fort Phase I & II; construction of a water treatment plant; sewage treatment plant; flyover bridge, among others.