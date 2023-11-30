PM Modi to launch green credits initiative at COP28
The program, which will initially focus on water conservation and afforestation, envisions issuing green credits for plantations on waste and degraded lands, and river catchment areas
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch a green credits initiative, aimed at encouraging the establishment of plantations, during his two-day visit to the United Nations climate conference being held in the United Arab Emirates.
