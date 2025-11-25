MSME bank loans shrink in flagship scheme as lenders turn cautious on tariff hit, NPAs
Manas Pimpalkhare 6 min read 25 Nov 2025, 05:30 am IST
Summary
While the scheme supported around 100,000 projects in each of the last four years, it has aided only 12,707 of them this year.
Bank lending to first-time micro-entrepreneurs has plummeted, signalling tighter credit conditions for small businesses already struggling with cash flow pressures and trade turmoil. In the first six months of the fiscal year, a key central scheme to support such lending managed to sanction just about 12% of what was sanctioned in the entire previous fiscal year, official data showed.
