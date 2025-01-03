Industry
PNG, CNG consumers to get uniform insurance cover
Summary
- In a recent meeting, the the Petroleum & Natural Gas Regulatory Board said it was imperative that piped natural gas consumers must be insured as in the case with liquid petroleum gas.
NEW DELHI : Piped natural gas customers -- both households, industry and CNG vehicle users – are likely to get uniform insurance cover against leaks and other accidents, following a recommendation by the Petroleum & Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB).
