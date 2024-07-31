Hotshot lawyers are switching jobs, taking entire teams with them
Summary
- Top law firms such as Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, JSA Advocates & Solicitors, and Khaitan & Co are seeing a war for talent, with leaders of practice groups departing for rivals. Clients often move their loyalties along with the partners and not the law firms.
It's a good time to be a lawyer, especially if you are experienced and specialise in things like mergers and acquisitions (M&As), private equity, disputes, or competition law.