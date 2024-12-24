Industry
Poor concert infrastructure bugs artistes, audiences amid growing popularity
Pratishtha Bagai , Lata Jha 6 min read 24 Dec 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- Indians are splurging on concerts, shelling out up to ₹35,000 for top-tier tickets to experience live performances by A-listers like Coldplay and Ed Sheeran. However, the country's concert infrastructure is struggling to keep pace with demand.
Recent back-to-back concerts by Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Aujla, Bryan Adams, and AP Dhillon drew massive audiences, as people thronged the musical events, undeterred by harsh weather, security concerns, inadequate venue arrangements or online controversies.
