Poor concert infrastructure bugs artistes, audiences amid growing popularity

The challenges also extend to small cities that have a dedicated fan base for several of these artistes. “Smaller cities just don't have facilities. And while tier-2 cities have stadiums that have been built for IPL, they are very turf dependent because you cannot screw up the pitch. If big developers start building venues, in the long run, they will have such a high monopoly that they will be able to do wonderful events. That is what is needed," said Roshan Abbas, founder of Kommune, a performing arts collective for storytellers.