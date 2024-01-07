Industry
Airlines have hit fresh turbulence. And it's not going away anytime soon
Anu Sharma 9 min read 07 Jan 2024, 06:11 PM IST
- Stymied by supply chain issues globally, airlines are increasingly calling for localization of maintenance, repair, and overhaul operations
New Delhi: Thai Airways, the flag carrier of Thailand, is considering switching to traditional taps in its aircraft lavatories as supply chain issues have hit availability of spare parts for automatic water taps. “The electronic water tap is sophisticated and we cannot find spare parts, so we are thinking of going back to using a mechanical tap—it is more reliable and easy to maintain," Thai Airways chief executive officer (CEO) Chai Eamsiri told Mint. “Another example is the chiller (refrigerator) on aircraft. We cannot get a spare of the chiller, so we have to use dry ice instead of the chiller. This is a supply disruption."
