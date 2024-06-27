Post Cerelac controversy, Centre may amend baby food standards

New Delhi: The Union government may soon amend the standards for baby food, according to two people aware of the matter.

This comes in the backdrop of the recent controversy regarding Nestlé's baby food Cerelac, which allegedly contains added sugar.

“The government may amend the regulations for baby food after reviewing the report of the scientific panel of FSSAI," said one of the persons cited above.

The second person said that work related to baby food is ongoing, and samples have also been picked from the market. Both the persons requested not to be named.

“The panel is likely to submit its report to the authority within 10-15 days,” the first person added.

In April, India’s top food regulator, Food Safety Standard Authority of India (FSSAI), initiated an investigation by a scientific panel to find the content of added sugar in baby food items from all brands making such products.

Typically, a scientific panel submits its report to a scientific committee (SC), which examines the recommendations made by panel and further recommends for approval by the food authority.

Infant food comprises formula milk and Cerelac of different flavours, among other items.

This assumes significance given that India's baby food market size is around $6.5 billion and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 14% during 2024-30, according to a market insights and analysis report.

However, it is a long process. The government may issue notifications and float draft guidelines in the public domain for feedback before finalizing, one of the persons cited above said.

“We are a compliant company and shall comply with all the regulations,” said Nestlé India's spokesperson in response to Mint’s query.

Queries sent to the health ministry and FSSAI spokesperson remained unanswered till press time.

What's the concern? According to the current regulations for infant nutrition, which were notified by FSSAI in 2020, lactose and glucose polymers shall be the preferred carbohydrates for infant food. Sucrose and/or fructose shall not be added, unless needed as a carbohydrate source, and provided the sum of these does not exceed 20 per cent of total carbohydrate.

Paediatricians say that to minimize the adverse health effects on babies of processed foods, the regulatory authorities should ensure the enforcement of existing laws by manufacturers.

“Firstly, home cooked food is best for the babies after six months; babies till one year of age should not be given added sugar in any form," said Dr Dhiren Gupta, a senior consultant at the Pediatrics department at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi.

Gupta added that this can lead to sugar cravings in babies when they grow up and increases the risk of diabetes and high blood pressure in future. "However, if mothers are giving baby food, it should be in limited quantity. One should not get dependent on such products,” he said.

“The story of Cerelac is similar to that of other junk food or fast food, taken by older children and adults," said Dr Krishan Chugh, principal director and HOD, paediatrics, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon. “Cerelac is easy to cook and serve. It is easily accepted by babies.”

Chugh pointed out that the main bone of contention in the content of Cerelac is the added amount of sugar, making it sweeter than the average food made for babies at home.

“The consumption of packaged baby food makes the child kind of dependent or addicted to this food,” Chugh said. “Excess sugar in early age groups leads to tooth decay and childhood obesity in the short-term and, possibly, diabetes type 2 in the long term.”