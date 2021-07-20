Post covid, cinemas look at premium, luxury formats to woo audiences

"People will crave large-format experiences when all this is over. There is little doubt they have been missed and may well be back with a vengeance in a year or so as people will want more premium experiences to make up for what they have missed out on," said Rahul Puri, managing director, Mukta Arts and Mukta A2 Cinemas, adding that while such experiences will not be for all segments, as disposable income may be tight for a while, those who can will certainly invest in big screens and luxury formats that will be much in demand.

