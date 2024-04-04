Potential homebuyers preferring houses above ₹1 crore; Over 10,000 units sold in Delhi -NCR in Q1 2024
In Bengaluru and Mumbai, 7,401 and 6,075 housing units of above ₹1 crore were sold in the same period
The share of sales of houses below ₹50 lakh declined by 10% year-on-year with only 23,026 units sold in Q1 2024
India's housing market has witnessed robust growth in the first quarter of 2024 across eight metro cities (Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Kolkata). Home sales surged by 9% year-on-year to 86,345 units in the first quarter of the current calendar year.