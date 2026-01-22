Your power bills may rise annually after Centre proposes index-linked pricing
Rituraj Baruah 7 min read 22 Jan 2026, 05:31 am IST
Summary
The power ministry has also recommended setting up stabilization funds by discoms to manage power purchase cost fluctuations. This would potentially imply even higher bills for consumers every month.
NEW DELHI : Electricity bills for consumers across India could begin rising automatically every year starting next fiscal, regardless of political reluctance at the state level.
