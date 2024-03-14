Power Exchange aims to launch carbon-credit trading platform by Q2FY25: MD
The company is looking at onboarding more companies and businesses as members in order to achieve higher penetration, as carbon trading starts in the country.
NEW DELHI : Power Exchange India Ltd (PXIL), promoted by NSE and NCDEX, aims to launch its carbon-credit trading platform by the second quarter of next fiscal (FY25) year as it is already working on the technology for the product, its managing director and chief executive Satyajit Ganguly said.